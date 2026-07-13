Parbhani: LPG Gas Cylinder Theft Gang Busted; 3 Arrested | AI-generated

Parbhani: The Pathri Police have busted a gang involved in stealing LPG cylinders from an Indian Gas Agency warehouse at Khavne Pimpri in Selu taluka. Three persons have been arrested in connection with the case, and the vehicle used in the crime has also been seized.

According to police, the lock of the Indian Gas Agency warehouse was broken on March 26, and several gas cylinders were stolen. A case was registered at the Pathri Police Station and was later transferred to the Local Crime Branch (LCB) for investigation.

Acting on confidential information, the police arrested Rajesh Pawar and Ganesh Kale, both residents of Indiranagar in Pathri, and Gautam Admane, a resident of Sarola. During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to the crime.

Police recovered 14 stolen gas cylinders from the accused. The prime accused, Rajesh Pawar, is the owner of Sunita Gas Agency in Waghala, Pathri taluka. During the investigation, police also found that the gang had allegedly stolen around 60 gas cylinders from the Kumbhar Pimplgaon area under the jurisdiction of the Ghansawangi Police Station.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Pankaj Kumawat and Additional Superintendent of Police Tanaji Chikhale by a team led by Police Inspector Laxman Kendre, Assistant Police Inspector Ashok Jaibhay, Police Sub-Inspector Ganesh Savandkar, and other officers.