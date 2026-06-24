Parbhani Launches Swachh Bharat Rally, Adds 37 Waste Collection Vehicles To Fleet | Sourced

Parbhani: The Parbhani Municipal Corporation (PMC), in association with the Prabhavati Safai Abhiyan Foundation, organised a Swachh Bharat Abhiyan awareness rally on Tuesday to promote cleanliness across the city. The civic body also inducted 22 garbage collection vehicles, 10 heavy vehicles and five compactors into its sanitation fleet.

The rally witnessed participation from municipal officers and employees, corporators, Anganwadi and ASHA workers, members of self-help groups and a large number of residents.

The awareness march began from the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Library and passed through Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, Gujari Bazar, Gandhi Park, Narayan Chawl and Station Road before concluding at the Municipal Corporation headquarters. It was flagged off by Mayor Syed Iqbal, Deputy Mayor Ganesh Deshmukh and Municipal Commissioner Nitin Narvekar.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Syed Iqbal inaugurated the newly added sanitation vehicles and urged residents to segregate wet and dry waste before handing it over to municipal collection teams. He also directed sanitation inspectors and staff to ensure that garbage does not accumulate anywhere in the city.

Addressing the gathering after the rally, Municipal Commissioner Nitin Narvekar appealed to citizens to dispose of household waste only through the corporation's collection vehicles. He also instructed traders to store waste in bins and hand it over to municipal collection vehicles, warning that strict action would be taken against those found littering public places.

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Narvekar further said all traders must obtain a trade licence and complete the required online registration by submitting the necessary documents.

Among those present were Deputy Commissioner Tukaram Kadam, Assistant Commissioner Zuber Hashmi, Chief Sanitation Administrator Karan Gaikwad, Chief Sanitation Inspector Vikas Ratnaparkhi, Health Officer Dr Kalpana Sawant, Information and Public Relations Officer Rajkumar Jadhav, sanitation inspectors and representatives of the Prabhavati Safai Abhiyan Foundation.