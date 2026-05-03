Modern Waste Collection System Launched In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Every possible government help will be provided to take Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to the top in the field of cleanliness in the country,” assured state Social Justice Minister and District Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat.

He was speaking during the inauguration of a new solid waste collection and transportation system established by Western Imaginary Agency at Ayodhya Nagari on Thursday. A solid waste transfer centre was also inaugurated on the occasion.

Other Backward Class Welfare Minister Atul Save was the guest of honour, while Mayor Sameer Rajurkar, Deputy Mayor Rajendra Janjal, Standing Committee Chairman Anil Makariye, House Leader Govind Kendre, Divisional Commissioner G Sreekanth, Municipal Commissioner Amol Yedge and other officers were present.

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Shirsat further said the Social Justice Department will provide a modern endo-boat system to detect drainage blockages to the municipal corporation next week. After the establishment of this system, no manual work will be required in manholes. The department is planning to make the entire drainage cleaning system manual-free, he said.

Minister Atul Save said Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is being modernised and several basic amenities are being provided to citizens through the municipal corporation and the state government. The city is gaining recognition at the global level and can emerge as a leader in cleanliness, he added.

Mayor Rajurkar informed about the progress of the water supply scheme and solid waste management. He said the corporation has taken firm action against plastic use and congratulated municipal employees for the initiative.

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Divisional Commissioner G Sreekanth said the city will benefit from improved solid waste collection with the introduction of capsule vehicles and an upgraded system.

Municipal Commissioner Yedge said that solid waste disposal was a major challenge in 2018, but is now being handled scientifically. He urged residents to support the administration in keeping the city clean and green.

Deputy Mayor Janjal and Standing Committee Chairman Makariye also spoke. On the occasion of World Labour Day, sanitary inspectors, supervisors, drivers and sanitation workers were felicitated. Solid Waste Management Cell Chief Nandkishor Bhombe delivered the introductory speech, while Additional Municipal Commissioner Ranjeet Patil proposed the vote of thanks.