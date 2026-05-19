Parbhani: Farmers Must Prepare For El Niño Challenges, Says Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne | Sourced

Parbhani: Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne on Monday said farmers may face serious challenges due to the possible El Niño crisis and called for effective planning and research to deal with the situation.

He was speaking during the inauguration of the ‘Kharif Crop’ seminar, the agriculture exhibition and the 54th foundation day programme of Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Agricultural University in Parbhani. Bharne attended the event through an audio-video system.

The minister said the state government is committed to the welfare of farmers and stressed the need for useful and practical agricultural research. He said changing climate conditions and the possible impact of El Niño could create difficulties for farmers in the coming season.

Bharne also praised former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vasantrao Naik for his contribution to agricultural development. He said Naik’s decision to establish four agriculture universities in the state helped bring an agricultural revolution to Maharashtra.

He added that agricultural universities are now playing an important role in finding solutions to the growing problems faced by the farming sector. Bharne noted that the Agriculture Research Council has awarded an A grade to the university. He also mentioned that the university has signed an MoU with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay for research and educational activities.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Indra Mani said agricultural research work in Marathwada began in 1918 and later developed into an agricultural university in 1972. He said the university has served farmers for many years, and its alumni have worked in important positions at both state and national levels.

Former Banaras Hindu University Vice-Chancellor Dr Panjab Singh, who attended as the chief guest, said the seminar would help strengthen research and knowledge-sharing activities. He said Maharashtra has made a major contribution to the country’s agriculture sector with the support of both farmers and scientists.

Guardian Minister Meghna Bordikar also joined the programme through video conferencing. Agriculture Secretary Dr Parimal Singh, Mayor Syed Iqbal, former MP Suresh Jadhav and several university officials were present at the event.