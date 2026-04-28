Climate Change Impact: Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane Orders Crop Cost Study Across Regions

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane |

Mumbai, April 28: Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane has directed all four state agricultural universities to conduct a detailed study on crop patterns and production costs in view of climate change and erratic rainfall affecting farm output.

Meeting of State Agricultural Price Commission

The directive was issued during a meeting of the State Agricultural Price Commission, attended by chairman Pasha Patel, along with senior officials and representatives from key agricultural universities, including Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth, Dr. Balasaheb Sawant Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth, Dr. Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidyapeeth and Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Krishi Vidyapeeth.

Universities asked to assess regional crops

Bharane said fluctuating weather conditions have significantly altered key factors such as seed costs, fertiliser use, labour expenses and overall productivity. He instructed universities to analyse major crops in their respective regions, factoring in rising labour costs, increased pesticide use due to pests and diseases, and losses caused by natural disasters.

Focus on fair pricing

The minister emphasised that accurate estimation of crop production costs is crucial for ensuring fair pricing of agricultural produce. He also announced plans to strengthen the functioning of the State Agricultural Price Commission through staff recruitment and improved infrastructure.

Technology and training proposals

Additionally, proposals to provide laptops and tablets to commission and university staff, organise agricultural fairs, and launch a dedicated website for the commission through MahaIT will be considered. Training programmes for officials to streamline data collection on crop costs will also be introduced, he said.

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Support for farmers

The initiative is expected to help the state develop more realistic pricing policies and support farmers in coping with the growing challenges posed by climate change.

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