 Parbhani: Doctor Ends Life After Harassment from Husband, In-Laws Over ₹1 Crore Demand
Parbhani: Doctor Ends Life After Harassment from Husband, In-Laws Over ₹1 Crore Demand

According to the FIR, Dr Priyanka Bhumre married Beed resident Nilesh Vharkate in 2022. After about two months, her in-laws allegedly demanded Rs 1 crore to set up a hospital and started harassing her mentally and physically.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 07:01 PM IST
Parbhani: Doctor Ends Life After Harassment from Husband, In-Laws Over ₹1 Crore Demand

A doctor died by suicide in Maharashtra's Parbhani district after she was allegedly harassed by her husband and in-law who were pressuring her to bring Rs 1 crore from her parents, police said on Wednesday.

On her complaint, police in August this year booked Nilesh, his parents, brother and sister for domestic violence. She then started living with her mother in Palam town in the Parbhani district, but her spouse and his kin continued to pressure her over the phone for money, as per the FIR.

Acting on her mother's complaint, the Palam police booked Dr Priyanka's husband and four relatives for abetment of suicide, the FIR said.

