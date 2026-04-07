Parbhani: CPI Demands Names Of Netas Linked To Ashok Kharat Case Be Made Public | Photo courtesy: http://www.shivnika.com/

Parbhani: The Communist Party of India (CPI) has demanded that the government disclose the names of elected representatives allegedly linked to conman Ashok Kharat, who has been arrested in cases related to the sexual exploitation of women.

CPI activists staged a protest at Kranti Chowk in Selu on Monday and submitted a memorandum to the tehsildar. They claimed that several MLAs and MPs from different political parties were in contact with Kharat.

In the memorandum, the party alleged that Kharat exploited multiple women and cheated several people. It also claimed that some public representatives, including ministers and members of the State Women’s Commission, were in touch with him and failed to uphold constitutional values.

The CPI has launched a statewide agitation demanding strict action against Kharat and his associates. The party has called for the confiscation of his property and its use for campaigns against superstition.

The memorandum also demands that the names of all involved public representatives be made public and that they resign immediately. It further calls for the removal of objectionable videos circulating on social media and the creation of a superstition eradication cell in every police station.

The party has also urged the strict implementation of laws against black magic and superstitious practices.

Several activists, including Ramkrishna Shere, Uddhav Paul, Rameshwar Paul, and others, have signed the memorandum supporting these demands.