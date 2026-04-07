Nashik: Action Must Be Taken Against Fraud Godmen Ashok Kharat, Says CPI(M) | Sourced

Nashik: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has demanded strict action against all those involved in promoting fraudulent godman practices, including public representatives, elected officials, ministers, and senior government officers allegedly associated with self-styled godman Ashok Kharat’s occult and superstitious activities.



The demand was made under the leadership of Dr D. L. Karad, State Secretariat Member of the party. The party also staged a protest demonstration outside the Nashik Collector’s office, demanding that the state government immediately release the list of MLAs allegedly linked to Kharat, seek their resignations, and dismiss the officials involved.



The party stated that elected representatives hold constitutional positions and are entrusted with the responsibility of promoting a scientific temper among the public, as mandated by the Constitution. Acting contrary to this responsibility and encouraging superstition amounts to a failure in fulfilling their constitutional duty.



According to the party, the conduct of such representatives is giving official legitimacy to superstitious practices such as black magic, occult rituals, and blind faith, which in turn mislead common citizens and make them vulnerable to exploitation by fraudulent godmen. The same concern was raised regarding administrative officers, whose influence is often misused by such individuals.



The CPI(M) asserted that those who support, surrender to, or indirectly encourage faith in such godmen are equally culpable as the fraudsters. Further, the party demanded the immediate implementation of the government decision to establish Anti-Superstition Cells in every police station, the framing of rules under the Anti-Black Magic and Superstition Law, and its strict enforcement. It also called for the creation of a dedicated mechanism to regulate social media advertisements promoting babas, astrologers, occult rituals, and superstition.

The party further demanded a thorough investigation into Ravindra Erande, who has been working as an NGO operator in Satpur, alleging that he too has exploited several women in a manner similar to Ashok Kharat.

On this occasion, a memorandum was submitted to Hemangi Patil, Additional District Collector, Nashik.



Several party leaders and citizens were present during the protest, including Dr D. L. Karad, senior leader Comrade Sitaram Thombre, Adv. Tanaji Jaybhave, Adv. Vasudha Karad, Comrade Dinesh Satbhai, Comrade Sunil Malusare, Dr Milind Wagh, Comrade Dagdu Wadgar, Comrade Santosh Kakade, Comrade Tukaram Sonje, Comrade Sachin Malegaonkar, Comrade Shamala Chavan, Comrade Vijaya Tikkal, Comrade Chhaya Jadhav, Comrade Mohan Jadhav, Comrade Atmaram Davare, Comrade Gautam Kongale, Comrade Rahul Gaikwad, Comrade Yuvraj Patil, and Comrade Arvind Shahapure, along with a large number of citizens and workers from the city.