Parbhani Civic Staff Warn Of Indefinite Strike Over 4 Months’ Pending Salaries

Parbhani Municipal Corporation (PMC) Building | File Image

Parbhani: The Parbhani Municipal Corporation (PMC) Officers and Employees Association has threatened to launch an indefinite strike from Apr 6 if its long-pending demands are not fulfilled by Apr 5.

Association president Naser Khan Wahid Khan, vice president Vinay Thakur, secretary Vishal Ufade and other office-bearers submitted a memorandum in this regard to PMC Commissioner Nitin Narvekar on Tuesday.

According to the memorandum, major festivals such as Gudhi Padva, Ramzan Eid and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti are approaching in the next few days. In this backdrop, the pending salaries for the past four months should be cleared by Apr 5. The employees stated that if salaries for only two months are released, the entire amount gets utilised in clearing bank instalments, leaving officers and employees with no money for household expenses. Hence, the pending salaries for four months should be paid, they demanded.

Similarly, the annual increment for 2024-25 should be deposited in bank accounts immediately, and the promotion increments of the ANM employees of the Health Department should be fixed. The pending salaries of contractual workers from 2022 should also be cleared immediately. Apart from this, the 12/24-year planned promotion cases should be resolved, the children of retired and deceased employees should be given jobs as per the recommendations of the Laad–Paage Committee, the deducted salaries due to biometric attendance should be cleared, and the difference of the Seventh Pay Commission from 2016 should be paid immediately.

Other demands include providing uniforms and identity cards to Class-3 employees, a Rs25,000 festival advance for Class-3 employees and Rs15,000 for Class-4 employees for Dr Ambedkar Jayanti.

Through the memorandum, the officers and employees warned that an indefinite strike will be launched from Apr 6 if all the demands are not met by Apr 5.