Parbhani: 6 Years On, 7-km Road Still Incomplete; Delay Frustrates Commuters | Sourced

Parbhani: The construction of the Shevdi Pati–Bhosi–Kurhadi road, a 7-km stretch in Jintur taluka of Parbhani district, began six years ago. However, the work has been progressing at a snail’s pace and remains incomplete, causing severe inconvenience to residents and daily commuters. Locals have expressed dissatisfaction over the administration’s alleged apathy.

District Guardian Minister Meghna Bordikar inaugurated the road project on December 3, 2021. Of the total stretch, around 4 km connects Shevdi, Bhosi, Dahegaon, Kavada and Vazar, while the remaining 3 km links Chartana, Brahmangaon, Savargaon, Kurhadi and Karanji villages.

Despite years of work, only gravel can currently be seen on several parts of the road. Farmers, students, traders, businessmen and residents use the route daily and are facing problems due to dust, uneven surfaces and accident risks. Two-wheeler riders, in particular, are reportedly facing major difficulties, with several minor and major accidents having occurred on the stretch.

Meanwhile, bridge construction near Bhosi village remains incomplete, forcing motorists to use alternate routes. Traffic congestion has become routine in the area. Residents said repeated complaints to authorities have yielded no results and added that dust from the road is also causing health issues. They have demanded immediate completion of the project.