Parbhani: 18 Held In Late-Night Gambling Raid At Limla Village; Cash Worth Rs 20,900 Seized

Parbhani: In a crackdown on illegal gambling activities, the Parbhani Police on Saturday arrested 18 persons during a late-night raid in Limla village under the jurisdiction of Tadkalas Police Station in Purna taluka. Cash and gambling materials collectively worth Rs 20,900 were seized from the spot.

The operation was carried out following special directives issued by Deputy Inspector General of Police (Nanded Range) Shahji Umap, who has instructed district police units to intensify action against unlawful activities, including gambling, liquor offences, and other criminal acts. Acting on these orders, the Tadkalas Police launched a targeted operation after receiving specific information about gambling activities in the village.

A police team raided the premises of Rajkala Krida ani Sanskrutik Mandal in Limla village, where the accused were allegedly found gambling. The team caught all 18 individuals red-handed while they were engaged in betting activities. During the raid, police recovered cash and gambling-related articles, including playing cards and other materials, amounting to Rs 20,900.

The operation was led by Police Sub-Inspector Pankaj Ingale and executed with the assistance of constables Pradeep Khansole, Sanju Jinkalwad, Ganesh Dhumal, Kamaji Gawali, and other personnel.

A case has been registered against all 18 accused at Tadkalas Police Station, and further investigation into the matter is underway, officials said.