Panic Over Fuel Shortage Unfounded, Assures Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Administration | File

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The district administration has assured that there is an adequate stock of fuel in the district and urged residents not to believe any kind of rumours.

District Supply Officer Praveen Fulari has issued an order in this regard. According to the administration, rumours about a fuel shortage are being circulated on social media, prompting people to crowd fuel stations. To manage the situation and ensure equitable distribution, the administration has put in place a systematic fuel supply plan across the district.

As part of the measures, fuel will be provided up to Rs 200 for two-wheelers and up to Rs 2,000 for four-wheelers. The decision has been taken to prevent inconvenience and avoid panic buying.

The administration has cautioned that storing fuel can be dangerous and has appealed to citizens to fill fuel directly into their vehicles instead of using bottles, cans, or drums. Ambulances and other emergency service vehicles will be given priority for fuel supply.

Additionally, the status of fuel stock will be displayed on boards at each petrol pump to help citizens understand the actual availability of fuel.

The district administration has reiterated that there is no shortage of fuel anywhere in the district and has appealed to citizens to cooperate and maintain calm.