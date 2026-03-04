Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Iran–Israel War Rumours Trigger Fuel Panic; Long Queues At Petrol Pumps | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rumours of a possible fuel shortage amid news of the ongoing Iran–Israel war spread rapidly on social media, prompting people to rush to petrol pumps across the city.

Messages circulating online claimed that the supply of petrol and diesel could be disrupted due to the conflict in the Gulf region and that fuel prices might rise in the coming days. As a result, several vehicle owners hurried to fuel stations to fill their tanks.

The rumours began spreading rapidly on Tuesday afternoon, following which people started gathering in large numbers at fuel stations in different parts of the city. The rush continued on Wednesday morning as well, with petrol pumps witnessing long queues of vehicles from as early as 6 am.

Officials said that the situation was not limited to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar alone, as similar crowds were reported at petrol pumps in several cities across the Marathwada region.

Long queues of vehicles were seen at Baba Petrol Pump, Raj Petrol Pump near Mondha Naka, Bhavani Petrol Pump, and other fuel stations in Garkheda, Cidco, Jalna Road and Satara areas.

Meanwhile, the Petrol Pump Owners’ Association clarified that there is no shortage of fuel at present and that supply to all petrol pumps will be normalised shortly.

The district administration has appealed to citizens not to believe rumours circulating on social media and to avoid crowding at petrol pumps, urging them to cooperate with petrol pump staff.