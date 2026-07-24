Pandharpur Replica Ready For Ashadhi Ekadashi; 500 Police, 74 CCTV Cameras Deployed | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Vitthal-Rukmini Temple at Chhota Pandharpur, popularly known as the 'Pandharpur Replica', is all set for the Ashadhi Ekadashi fair to be held on Saturday. Anticipating a large influx of devotees, the authorities have deployed an AI-based security system, 74 CCTV cameras, 300 volunteers and 500 police personnel to ensure a safe and smooth pilgrimage.

Every year, lakhs of Warkaris travelling in around 200 dindis visit Chhota Pandharpur to offer prayers to Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini on Ashadhi Ekadashi. The district administration and temple authorities have made elaborate arrangements to ensure devotees do not face any inconvenience.

The temple trust, police, Gram Panchayat, Health Department, Fire Department, MSEDCL and other government agencies have jointly prepared a comprehensive plan for the annual pilgrimage.

A key highlight this year is the introduction of an AI-based security system for the first time. The system will assist in counting devotees, managing crowds, monitoring suspicious activities, and identifying pickpockets or other offenders, enabling better overall management of the pilgrimage.

Several religious rituals have also been planned. Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant and his wife will perform the Maha Abhishek and Padya Puja at midnight. MP Sandipan Bhumre, Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat, and other dignitaries will be present. Another Padya Puja will be performed in the early hours by Police Inspector Rameshwar Gade and his wife.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Atulkar said this is the first time an AI-based security system will be used during the Ashadi Ekadashi pilgrimage. A specialised agency has been appointed to operate the system, which will help monitor pilgrim movement, regulate crowds and detect suspicious activities. He added that all necessary security arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of devotees and the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.