‘Pakistan Zindabad’ Slogans In Pune? Parvati Residents File Police Complaint | Representational Image

Pune: Local residents in the Parvati area of Pune city have filed a formal police complaint against an individual, alleging that he chanted "Pakistan Zindabad". The complainants have demanded a thorough investigation and legal action against the person involved. The incident happened in the late hours of Saturday.

According to the available details, an individual identified as Aman Mulla, a resident of Janata Wasahat in the Parvati area, has been accused of shouting slogans in support of Pakistan. This incident has caused resentment among the local residents. The incident has sparked concerns that such actions could disturb the social atmosphere and communal harmony of the area.

A formal memorandum has been submitted to the Senior Police Inspector at the Parvati Police Station. The complaint states that chanting slogans glorifying a foreign nation while residing in India undermines the nation's sovereignty and hurts the sentiments of patriotic citizens.

The complainants further stated that if such incidents are not addressed in a timely manner, they could lead to increased social tension in the future. They have demanded an immediate inquiry and strict legal action against the individual.

This complaint was submitted on behalf of the Sakal Hindu Samaj, Pune City, and bears the signatures of the organisation's representatives. The memorandum also carries the official stamp of the Parvati Police Station.

It is expected that the police will take note of the matter and initiate an investigation. Sources indicate that necessary legal action will be taken once the facts are clarified through the inquiry.

Meanwhile, the incident has become a topic of discussion in the locality, and citizens have been urged to maintain peace. Locals have emphasised the need for everyone to act responsibly to preserve social harmony.