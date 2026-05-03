Padma Shri Demand For Dr Venkatesh Kabde Gains Voice In Nanded | Sourced

Nanded: A strong demand to confer the prestigious Padma Shri award on former MP Dr Venkatesh Kabde was voiced by eminent personalities during a gratitude ceremony organised by the Nanded Education Society on Friday.

The event, held at Puranmal Lahoti Auditorium of Science College, Nanded, marked Dr Venkatesh Kabde’s retirement after an illustrious tenure of 24 years as president of the Nanded Education Society.

Former Lok Sabha member Dr Kabde, a renowned cardiologist and a multifaceted personality, has made significant contributions across social, medical and educational spheres. Speakers highlighted his long-standing association with the Nanded Education Society, founded by freedom fighter Swami Ramanand Teerth, and praised his dedication to public service and institution-building.

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The ceremony was presided over by the newly appointed president, CA (Dr) Praveen Patil. Among those present were Vice President Adv Praful Agrawal, Secretary Shyamal Patki, Joint Secretary Adv Pradeep Nagapurkar, executive members, and several dignitaries. Dr Kabde and his spouse were felicitated with a memento and citation.

Responding to the felicitation, Dr Kabde expressed gratitude, calling it a happy moment for his family. He fondly recalled working alongside Govind Bhai Shroff and said that serving society enriched his life.

“I came here as an ordinary person, but the support and affection I received gave my life greater meaning,” he said, adding that working with committed individuals kept the “inner flame alive.”

Several speakers, including Dr Yashpal Bhinge, emphasised Dr Kabde’s selfless service and urged the government to recognise his contributions with the Padma Shri. He also appealed to Dr Kabde to pen his life journey to inspire future generations.

In his presidential remarks, CA Dr Praveen Patil stated that Dr Kabde may have retired from his post but would continue to guide the society.

“We may be different individuals, but our values and vision are deeply connected,” he remarked.

A large number of teachers, staff, and dignitaries were present on the occasion.