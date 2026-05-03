Commuter Charged ₹500 Fine For Stopping On Mumbai–Pune Missing Link's Cable-Stayed Bridge | Video

Mumbai: After videos showing commuters violating safety norms on the newly inaugurated Mumbai–Pune 'Missing Link' stretch surfaced, a user on social media has claimed that he was charged Rs 500 fine as a challan. The penalty came as several videos on social media showed commuters stopping their vehicles on the cable-stayed bridge to take pictures as they stood exploring it, despite the stretch having a speed limit of 80–100 kmph. The cable-stayed bridge rises about 182 metres above Tiger Valley.

The post regarding the challan was shared by an Instagram user with the username 'mileswithgaurav.' In the video, he advised commuters not to stop on the bridge while passing through the Missing Link. He mentioned that they were also influenced by social media reels and briefly stopped at the location. He also shared the image of an e-challan showing a fine of Rs 500 issued by the Maharashtra Traffic Police.

He said, "If you are passing through the missing link, please don't stop on the cable-stayed bridge. We requested the police, but they issued a chalan. Please mat rukiye."

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Earlier, the reckless behaviour of people stopping on the link was criticised as users warned that halting poses serious risks to motorists. Many called for strict enforcement, including fines and CCTV surveillance, while others slammed the lack of civic sense and discipline.

Meanwhile, the inauguration and stone plaque unveiling of the 'Missing Link' Project under the capacity expansion of Yashwantrao Chavan Mumbai–Pune Expressway was done at the hands of CM Devendra Fadnavis, DCM Eknath Shinde and DCM Sunetra Ajit Pawar on May 1 on the eve of Maharashtra Day.

The 'Missing Link' project is considered a major infrastructure upgrade for Maharashtra, aimed at enhancing connectivity between Mumbai and Pune, two of the state’s key economic hubs. It has been built to reduce travel time on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway by offering commuters a faster and straighter route while reducing dependence on the older ghat section.