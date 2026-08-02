Over 50 Donate Blood At Beed Police Camp Marking Annabhau Sathe Jayanti | Sourced

Beed: More than 50 people donated blood at a camp organised by the Shivajinagar Police Station on Saturday to mark the birth anniversary of noted social reformer and writer Sahityaratna Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe.

The blood donation drive, organised under the guidance of Beed Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat, witnessed participation from local residents, police personnel and young volunteers. A total of 53 units of blood were collected during the camp.

Despite being deployed on law and order duties across different parts of the district, several police officers and personnel took part in the initiative by donating blood. Police officials said the programme was aimed at encouraging voluntary blood donation while strengthening ties between the police and the public.

According to officials, the initiative sought to build mutual trust between citizens and the police, inspire young people to participate in community service and help address the recurring shortage of blood at hospitals. They said public anniversaries should be observed not only through ceremonial events but also through activities that benefit society.

Officials also appealed to social organisations and citizens to organise similar welfare initiatives during public celebrations and festivals. They described blood donation as one of the most meaningful forms of public service, as a single donation can help save multiple lives, and urged healthy individuals to donate blood regularly.

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The camp was conducted under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat, Additional Superintendent of Police Sameer Shaikh and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Venkatram. The programme was led by Police Inspector Sheetalkumar Ballal with the support of officers and staff of Shivajinagar Police Station, volunteers and personnel from the blood bank.

Police officials said such initiatives not only help meet the growing demand for blood but also encourage greater public participation in social welfare activities, reinforcing the message that the police and citizens can work together for the larger good of society.