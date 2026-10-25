Over 350 Bullock Carts Compete In High-Stakes Race At Limbaganesh In Beed Tehsil | Sourced

Beed: Celebrating rural Maharashtra’s agricultural heritage, the Shree Tuljabhavani Kesari Limbaganesh 2026 bullock cart race kicked off with fervour at the pilgrim centre of Limbaganesh in Beed tehsil on Saturday.

The rural sporting spectacle drew as many as 350 bullock cart owners from Beed, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Nanded, Buldhana and Ahilyanagar districts, turning the pilgrimage ground into a packed arena of spectators and competitors.

Organised by the Shree Bhalchandra Pratishthan alongside local villagers and patrons, the event was inaugurated at 9 am with the traditional breaking of a coconut by former Panchayat Samiti member Rajebhau Gire, village sarpanch Balasaheb Jadhav, advocate Ganesh Wani, Suresh Dhavale, Dada Gaikwad, Nana Wani, Akshay Aabdar, Mangesh Jadhav, Abhijit Gaikwad, Sanjay Pawle and Ganpat Tagad.

The organisers announced cash prizes for the top performers. The winner of the race will receive ₹51,000, while the second, third and fourth-place finishers will receive ₹31,000, ₹21,000 and ₹15,000, respectively. Cash prizes ranging from ₹11,000 to ₹5,000 have also been earmarked for the fifth to eighth positions. The organisers fixed an entry fee of ₹1,000 for participating cart owners.

Beyond the excitement of the race, participants and spectators described the event as a celebration of agrarian life and the age-old bond between farmers and their cattle.

“Bullock cart racing is not merely a competitive sport; it is an intrinsic part of our agrarian culture and an issue close to every farmer’s heart,” said social worker Dr Ganesh Dhavale. “Events like these play a vital role in keeping rural traditions alive and passing this heritage on to the next generation.”