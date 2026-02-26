Over 16,000 Students Apply For Eklavya School Entrance Test; Nashik Leads in Applications | Representative Pic

Nashik: The pre-entrance exam for 3,093 seats in 37 Eklavya Model Residential Schools in the state will be conducted on Sunday (March 1). 16,042 students have applied for this exam from across the state. The exam will be conducted at 46 centres and will run from 11 am to 1 pm for class 6 and from 11 am to 2 pm for classes 7 to 9.

As per the guidelines of the National Tribal Student Education Committee, the admission process for Eklavya Model Residential Schools (affiliated with CBSE) for the academic year 2026-27 is being conducted through the Maharashtra Tribal Public School Society (Nashik). There are a total of 3,093 seats, including 2,220 for class 6 and 873 for classes 7 to 9. For class 6, students will be admitted first through a preliminary examination. For classes 7 to 9, vacant seats will be filled on the basis of marks.

Department-wise applications and seats

- Nashik Division: 7,353 applications for 1,192 seats

- Nagpur Division: 3,887 applications for 923 seats

- Amravati Division: 3,074 applications for 395 seats

- Thane Division: 1,728 applications for 583 seats

The Nashik division has received the maximum 7,353 applications, and 18 centres have been determined within the limits of the Divisional Additional Commissioner's Office. There are 11 centres in the Nagpur division, 7 in Amravati and 10 in the Thane division. Proper planning has been made at the Additional Commissioner's Office level to conduct the exam smoothly.

Ekalavya Schools are working to provide quality education and residential facilities to tribal students. Quality students will get an opportunity through this exam. All preparations for the exam have been completed, and students are urged to reach the centre on time.