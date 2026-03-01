Over 15,600 Students Appear For Eklavya School Pre-Entrance Exam Conducted In Nashik

Over 15,600 Students Appear For Eklavya School Pre-Entrance Exam Conducted From Nashik | Sourced

Nashik: As per the guidelines of the National Committee for the Education of Tribal Students, the admission process for the academic year 2026-27 in 37 Eklavya Model Residential Schools in the state is being implemented through the Maharashtra Tribal Public School Institute (Nashik). The pre-entrance examination conducted for 3093 seats was conducted smoothly on Sunday (March 1). A total of 15,698 students appeared for this residential examination at 46 centres in the state.

It was decided to conduct the pre-entrance examination for 3093 seats in 37 Eklavya Model Residential Schools affiliated to CBSE. This includes 1,192 seats in the Nashik division, 923 seats in the Nagpur division, 583 seats in the Thane division and 395 seats in the Amravati division.

The examination received a huge response from eligible and interested students across the state. 16,042 students had registered and submitted their applications within the stipulated time. The pre-entrance examination was conducted on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm for class 6 and from 11 am to 2 pm for classes 7 to 9.

Department-wise examinees present

- Nashik Division – 7,353

- Nagpur Division – 3,892

- Thane Division – 2,010

- Amravati Division – 2,443

Exam arrangements and observation

Senior officers of the Tribal Development Department made surprise visits to various examination centres and observed. Careful planning had been done by all four additional commissionerate offices to ensure that there were no irregularities in the examination. Necessary facilities, including first aid kits and drinking water facilities, were provided at the centres, which gave great relief to the students.

The admission process in exclusive schools is crucial for providing quality education and residential facilities to tribal students. The huge response to the examination has shown enthusiasm among tribal students in the state towards education. The next phase of the process will be announced soon.