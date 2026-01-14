 Over 1.25 Lakh Students To Sing Patriotic Songs In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar On Republic Day
The School Education Department organised the programme, which School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse has conceptualised. Across the state, around seven lakh teachers and two crore students from one lakh schools will participate in the initiative

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 10:51 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The district administration has organised a group song event featuring state and patriotic songs on Republic Day, Jan 26. As many as 1.25 lakh students, from the fifth to eighth standards, from various schools, will participate in the event.

The School Education Department organised the programme, which School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse has conceptualised. Across the state, around seven lakh teachers and two crore students from one lakh schools will participate in the initiative.

A pre-planning meeting in this regard was held at the district collectorate on Wednesday. District Collector Deelip Swami, Zilla Parishad (ZP) Chief Executive Officer Ankit, Resident Deputy District Collector Janardan Vidhate, Education Officer Jayashree Chavan, Ashwini Lathkar, Arun Shinde, Shashikant Joge, Dr Mahesh Laddha, Deputy Superintendent of Police Gautam Patade, Kranti Dhaswadikar, Sachin Wagh, Hemant Ushit, Chetan Kamble, Manoj Chavan, Major Sayyeda Firasat and other officers and employees were present.

Lathkar presented detailed information about the event and said that around 1.25 lakh students from the district are expected to participate on Jan 26 between 8am and 10am. She said the administration has made arrangements related to grounds, technical and sound systems, safety and traffic management, student registration, time management and coordination, transport, medical and health facilities, and volunteer management and training through various committees.

Swami directed that student safety during the event must be ensured. He said fire brigade services should be made available at the venue and that mobile toilets, medical facilities, drinking water and other essential arrangements should be provided for the students.

