Over 100 Girls Vaccinated In Pimpri-Chinchwad As PCMC’s HPV Drive Gets Strong Response

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Building | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC) HPV vaccination campaign has received an encouraging response, with 119 girls vaccinated so far, officials said on Sunday.

The drive, aimed at preventing cervical cancer, is being carried out by the PCMC’s Medical Department across the city for 14-year-old girls. Officials said the campaign is not only focused on disease prevention but also on ensuring long-term health security for women.

Civic authorities stated that all municipal hospitals are administering the vaccine free of cost between 9 am and 2 pm. Beneficiaries are also being registered on the U-WIN portal as part of the process.

According to government guidelines, only girls aged 14 years are eligible for the vaccine. Officials said that the dose is not given to those who are pregnant, have already taken an HPV vaccine, have severe allergies to its components, or are suffering from moderate to serious illnesses.

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The campaign is being implemented under the guidance of civic officials and the medical department, with teams deployed across hospitals and clinics.

Medical Health Officer Dr Laxman Gophane said all facilities are fully prepared with adequate staff and vaccine stock. He urged parents to ensure the timely vaccination of their daughters to help reduce the future risk of cervical cancer.

Officials have appealed to citizens to visit nearby civic hospitals and take advantage of the free vaccination initiative.