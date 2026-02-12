‘Our Children Suffered’: Budhwar Peth Sex Workers Allege Harassment By Police During Midnight Raid - VIDEO | Video Screengrab

Sex workers from the Budhwar Peth area in Pune have alleged that the police action carried out in the wee hours of Thursday and the subsequent detention of their minor children were nothing but harassment, and that their children could suffer further after witnessing the police action and undergoing medical examinations. They said their children are studying in reputed schools in the city and alleged that despite showing valid documentary proof, the police forcefully took them away.

One of the sex workers, speaking to The Free Press Journal, stated, “We respect the police inspection, and it is necessary and mandatory as some people do wrongful acts under the shade of prostitution. But that does not mean everyone is wrong. Police broke our cupboards and other furniture.”

Another woman from the same area highlighted, “We have been living in the area for many years, and earlier also, such a raid took place. We cannot afford to relocate our children for their studies. The reason they have been staying with us is that they are below 18 years of age. Just imagine the mental trauma they would have suffered during the medical check-ups.”

Another sex worker expressed that when the police were taking custody of the children, they demanded to accompany them during the medical check-up, but the police were not ready to listen. The students are studying between 9th standard and 11th standard.

Tejaswi Sevikari, who has been running Saheli Sangh for the cooperation of sex workers in the Budhwar Peth area for the last 20 years, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “Firstly, I thought these were regular actions, and we always support the police. But the police have taken custody of four minors from the Budhwar Peth area despite their mothers showing documents. The minors went through medical examinations, which surely hampered their mental and emotional state for the future. Behaving with minors with the same mindset as for sex workers is not fair. We strongly oppose the way the police took action.”

Meanwhile, Krushikesh Rawale, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1), speaking to The Free Press Journal, said that action has been taken against illegal migrants residing in the area who have been forced into prostitution.

Prashant Bhasme, Senior Police Inspector of Farashkhana Police Station, said three separate cases have been registered so far, and a total of nine people have been booked, including males and females. The matter is under investigation, and action will be taken accordingly.