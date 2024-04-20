 Osmanabad: Ajit Pawar Urges Voters To Support Candidates Supporting PM For Development's Sake
Osmanabad: Ajit Pawar Urges Voters To Support Candidates Supporting PM For Development's Sake

Pawar highlighted Maharashtra's commitment to contribute 50 percent of the cost of the Dharashiv-Tuljapur-Solapur railway line. He urged people to vote for candidates supporting Narendra Modi to ensure the completion of these development works.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, April 20, 2024, 01:02 PM IST
article-image

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar urged voters in the Osmanabad Lok Sabha constituency to vote for candidates who strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as it would lead to development.

Addressing a rally in support of Nationalist Congress Party candidate Archana Patil, Pawar stated, "PM Modi has initiated many welfare schemes. Please choose the candidate who supports our PM." He emphasized the need for development projects in the region, citing the inadequacy of water supply for Dharashiv (Osmanabad) from the Ujani dam and the necessity to obtain water from the Krishna-Bhima stabilization project through a tunnel.

Pawar highlighted Maharashtra's commitment to contribute 50 percent of the cost of the Dharashiv-Tuljapur-Solapur railway line. He urged people to vote for candidates supporting Narendra Modi to ensure the completion of these development works.

The Osmanabad Lok Sabha seat is witnessing a contest between Omprakash Rajenimbalkar of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Archana Patil of the ruling alliance, which includes the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the BJP.

Patil, the wife of BJP MLA Ranajagjitsingh Patil, joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP just before the Lok Sabha polls. Addressing the possibility of former MP Ravindra Gaikwad, part of the Shinde-led Sena, contesting as a rebel, Pawar mentioned that he had discussed the matter with him to avoid such a situation.

"I have also spoken to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on the issue," he added.

Polling for the Osmanabad Lok Sabha seat is scheduled for May 7.

