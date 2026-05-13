NEET Paper Leak: Opposition Parties Protest In Pune, Demand Education Minister's Resignation

Pune: The controversy surrounding the alleged NEET-UG 2026 question paper leak has intensified, with opposition parties stepping up protests against the central government. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reportedly detained three individuals in connection with the case, triggering strong political reactions across the country.

On Wednesday, Youth Congress workers staged a protest at Goodluck Chowk in Pune, demanding the resignation of the Union Education Minister. Protesters raised slogans against the government and burnt an effigy as a mark of protest.

NCP-SP Holds Protest…

Simultaneously, leaders and workers of the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) held a separate demonstration at Balgandharva Chowk, where they also raised slogans condemning the government over the examination controversy.

Speaking during the protest, Youth Congress General Secretary Akshay Jain alleged that the government has failed to safeguard the future of students. He criticised the repeated incidents of examination paper leaks and claimed the administration is more focused on financial interests and tenders than on students’ welfare.

Congress To Write To President…

Jain further stated that the Youth Congress would write to the President of India seeking intervention in the matter. He alleged that around 79 paper leak incidents had occurred in the last ten years and reiterated the party’s demand for the immediate resignation of the education minister.

At the NCP-SP protest, the party’s Youth State President Sunil Gawhane expressed concern over reports that nearly 22 lakh students may have to reappear for the examination following the controversy. He termed the situation “deeply unfortunate” and demanded accountability from the union education ministry.

The NEET paper leak case has sparked widespread outrage among students, parents, and political parties, with calls growing louder for a transparent investigation and stricter safeguards in the examination system.