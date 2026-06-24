Operation Shodh-4: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police Rescue 17 Missing & Kidnapped Children | File Pic (Representative Image)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police rescued 17 missing and kidnapped children during 'Operation Shodh-4', a special drive conducted between June 8 and June 23, successfully reuniting them with their families.

The rescued children included 13 girls and four boys. Police said the operation focused not only on tracing missing children but also on reuniting families. Many parents became emotional after being reunited with their children, with several saying they had lost hope of ever seeing them again.

According to police, the children were traced through confidential inputs, technical analysis, coordination with police units in other districts, surveillance of crowded places and monitoring of social media platforms.

The investigation revealed that 11 of the rescued girls had left home because of romantic relationships, while two girls had run away following family disputes. Three boys left home in the hope of visiting Mumbai, while another boy reportedly left because of mental stress caused by frequent domestic quarrels.

Police said 11 girls were allegedly lured away with false promises of marriage. Officials also observed that extensive use of social media and mobile phones, emotional manipulation and the attraction of a glamorous lifestyle contributed to several cases. In one instance, a 17-year-old girl was influenced by the virtual world and aspirations for a luxurious lifestyle. Another 17-year-old girl reportedly left home due to pressure related to her studies, while a 14-year-old boy ran away following repeated arguments with his parents.

The police said the operation highlighted how children can become vulnerable to impulsive decisions, online influence and false promises and appealed to parents to remain vigilant about their children's social media usage and emotional well-being.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Prakash Jadhav and Additional Superintendent of Police Prashant Swami by a team led by Assistant Police Inspector Sarla Gadekar, along with Vaibhav Rankhamb, Samadhan Pawar, Police Sub-Inspector Ganesh Kale and other officers.