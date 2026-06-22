Operation All Out: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police Seize Illegal Goods Worth ₹2.32 Crore, Arrest 77 | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police seized illegal goods worth around ₹2.32 crore and registered 73 cases during a two-day special drive under 'Operation All Out'. A total of 77 persons were arrested during the operation conducted between June 20 and 21.

The crackdown was carried out under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Prakash Jadhav, with Additional SP Prashant Swami and all sub-divisional police officers supervising the operation. Police said the district has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against illegal activities.

During the drive, police registered eight cases of illegal sand smuggling, theft of minor minerals and illegal transportation. They seized 11 vehicles and other materials worth ₹1.18 crore. Proposals have also been sent to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to suspend the driving licences of 72 persons involved in such offences.

Police also registered nine cases related to illicit liquor and arrested nine persons. They seized and destroyed 1,110 litres of illicit liquor, chemicals and other materials worth ₹90,750. In another crackdown, 31 people were booked for selling illegal liquor, and 685 bottles worth ₹74,965 were seized.

Eight gambling cases were registered against 20 persons, with cash, motorcycles and other articles worth ₹5.38 lakh seized. Action under the Arms Act led to the seizure of two country-made pistols, four live cartridges, one sword and other weapons worth ₹1.23 lakh.

Police also seized a vehicle and banned gutkha worth ₹12.30 lakh. In two separate cases of illegal animal slaughter, three persons were arrested. Around 120 kg of beef worth ₹12.84 lakh was seized, and 23 animals were rescued.

Apart from the criminal action, police collected ₹12,000 in fines from traffic rule violators during the special drive.