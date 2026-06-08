Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police Launch ‘Operation All Out’; 72 Booked, Assets Worth ₹1.18 Crore Seized | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police have launched a special crackdown named ‘Operation All Out’ against illegal activities across the district. During the two-day operation conducted on June 6 and 7, police registered 53 cases against 72 persons and seized valuables worth ₹1.17 crore.

The drive was carried out under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Prakash Jadhav, who recently took charge and has adopted a strict approach towards illegal activities in the district.

A major focus of the operation was illegal sand mining and transportation. Police registered eight cases against 11 accused involved in the illegal excavation and smuggling of sand and other minor minerals. Vehicles used in the offences were seized, and a proposal has been sent to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) seeking suspension of the accused persons' driving licences. Property worth ₹1.11 crore was seized in these cases.

Police also acted against illicit liquor activities. Twenty cases were registered against 20 bootleggers, and 5,618 litres of illegally manufactured country liquor were seized. The seized material was valued at ₹4.33 lakh.

In another action, 18 cases were registered against 18 persons for selling country and foreign liquor without valid permits. Liquor and other articles worth ₹1.53 lakh were seized.

The operation also targeted gambling dens, illegal gutkha sales and drunk-driving offences at various locations in the district.

Police officials said the special drive will continue in the coming days to curb illegal activities and maintain law and order in the district.