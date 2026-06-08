‘Only Time Pass On Mobile’: Maharashtra Dy CM Sunetra Pawar Raps Hospital Staff During Inspection In Pune’s Baramati | WATCH VIDEO

‘Only Time Pass On Mobile’: Maharashtra Dy CM Sunetra Pawar Raps Hospital Staff During Inspection In Pune’s Baramati | Video Screengrab

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar conducted a surprise inspection of Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Government Hospital in Baramati and sharply reprimanded staff over poor cleanliness and management during her visit on Monday.

Watch Video:

During the unannounced inspection, Pawar expressed displeasure after noticing medicines, pillows and waste material lying unattended in different parts of the hospital. She questioned staff members over the condition of the premises and directed officials to note the names of employees found neglecting their duties.

Pointing to litter on the floor, Pawar asked staff why it had not been disposed of properly and criticised the handling of medical waste within the hospital premises. She warned the administration that such lapses should not be repeated and instructed officials to take immediate corrective action.

The Deputy Chief Minister visited various departments of the hospital and reviewed healthcare services, cleanliness, medicine availability and overall administration. She also interacted with patients and their relatives to understand the problems they face while seeking treatment.

Residents Were Reminded Of Ajit Pawar…

Pawar directed hospital authorities to ensure that citizens receive quality healthcare services without inconvenience. She also instructed employees to perform their duties responsibly and maintain cleanliness across the hospital campus.

Officials present during the inspection were told to take immediate steps to address shortcomings and improve the overall functioning of the hospital.

The visit drew comparisons with a surprise inspection carried out by the late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at the same hospital around two years ago, during which he had also pulled up officials over administrative lapses. Residents and local observers said Sunetra Pawar’s hands-on approach reflected a similar style of functioning.