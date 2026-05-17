Pune VIDEO: Garbage Pile-Up At PMC's Kamla Nehru Hospital Sparks Health Concerns | Sourced

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) Kamla Nehru Hospital came under the spotlight after waste reportedly remained uncollected for four days. As the garbage decomposed, it created a foul stench and raised serious public health concerns. The hospital administration, however, clarified that the waste was not biomedical in nature.

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The city has a large network of hospitals, clinics, nursing homes and other healthcare facilities. The PMC has established a separate mechanism for the disposal of biomedical waste generated by these institutions.

Hospitals can face action if biomedical waste is mixed with regular garbage. Such waste often contains hazardous materials and must be handled and disposed of according to strict scientific protocols. Violations of these rules invite action from the PMC’s health department. In addition, hospitals are also required to ensure proper disposal of general wet and dry waste.

Kamla Nehru Hospital in Mangalwar Peth witnesses thousands of patients and visitors every day, resulting in the generation of significant quantities of biomedical, wet and dry waste. Although arrangements are in place for waste collection, no garbage vehicle from the solid waste management department reportedly visited the hospital for the past four days, leaving heaps of waste piled up on the premises. The wet waste began decomposing, producing a strong odour and leachate. Hospital staff repeatedly requested authorities to send vehicles for waste collection, but no action was taken.

“The waste at Kamla Nehru Hospital was wet and dry waste, not biomedical waste. Garbage had not been collected for the past two days because the solid waste department’s vehicle had broken down. The waste has now been cleared. A letter has also been sent to the Deputy Commissioner of the Solid Waste Department requesting regular deployment of collection vehicles,” said Nina Borade, Head of the Health Department, Pune Municipal Corporation.