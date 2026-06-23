One Killed, Another Critically Injured In Hyva Truck–Pickup Van Collision In Beed | Sourced

Beed: One person was killed and another sustained critical injuries after a head-on collision between a Hyva tipper truck and an Ashok Leyland pickup van near Rajuri (Navgan) village in Beed tehsil on the Beed–Pathardi Road on Monday evening.

The accident occurred at around 4.30 pm, approximately 20 km from Beed city. According to preliminary information, the Hyva truck and the pickup van collided head-on, causing severe damage to the smaller vehicle. The impact of the collision was so intense that the pickup driver died on the spot before medical assistance could reach him.

Soon after the accident, local residents and passers-by rushed to the scene and alerted the police and emergency services. The injured occupant was rescued from the mangled vehicle and shifted to the Beed District Civil Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. His condition is reported to be critical.

Police identified the deceased as Pappu Veer, a resident of Kolharwadi village in Beed tehsil. The injured person has been identified as Sunil Dharme, also a resident of Kolharwadi village. He suffered serious injuries in the crash and remains under medical supervision.

Read Also Speeding Car Rams Two Vehicles In Beed; Motorcyclist Escapes With Minor Injuries

Following the incident, police reached the spot and carried out a panchnama before clearing the damaged vehicles from the road to restore traffic movement. An investigation has been launched to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. Officials are examining whether overspeeding, negligent driving or any other factors contributed to the collision. Further investigation is underway.