One Dead, Two Missing After Landslide Buries House In Pune's Maval; Massive Search Operation Underway | PTI

Pune: One person was killed while two others remain missing after a landslide buried a house in Patan village near Lohagad Fort in Pune district's Maval tehsil during the early hours of Monday, following incessant heavy rainfall across the region.

According to officials, three members of a family were inside the house when a hillside collapsed, burying the structure under a massive mound of debris. Rescue teams recovered the body of one victim during the search operation, while efforts are continuing to trace the remaining two family members.

"The body of one person has been recovered from the debris, and the search is underway for the other two," an official from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Lonavala Division) Gajanan Tompe said the incident was one of three landslides reported in the remote village after hours of heavy rainfall.

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"Three landslides occurred in the area following continuous rain. In one of the incidents, a house was buried under the debris. Three persons were inside the house when the landslide occurred in the early hours of Monday," Tompe said.

Personnel from the NDRF, police, fire brigade and local volunteers are carrying out an intensive search and rescue operation despite persistent rainfall, unstable terrain and difficult access to the landslide site. Authorities said the operation is expected to continue until the missing persons are located.

The landslide is among several rain-related incidents reported from Pune district as relentless monsoon showers continue to lash the region, triggering flooding, waterlogging and slope failures in vulnerable areas.

In a separate incident, an NDRF team rescued 37 passengers stranded inside a private bus after severe waterlogging near Ghorawadi railway station in Maval tehsil. The passengers were safely evacuated after floodwaters surrounded the vehicle.

Heavy rains have also disrupted transport across western Maharashtra. Several roads in the Maval region remain affected by waterlogging and landslides, prompting authorities to advise citizens to avoid non-essential travel and stay away from landslide-prone areas until weather conditions improve.

Officials have urged residents to remain alert, follow advisories issued by the district administration and immediately report any emergencies as rescue and relief operations continue across the rain-hit region.