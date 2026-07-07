'Once In 1,000 Years': Lonavala Receives 670 MM Rain In 24 Hours; Tamhini Ghat Gets 530 MM

A woman being rescued from the flood-affected areas of Karla village after the Indrayani River overflows near Lonavala, in Pune on Monday. | ANI

Lonavala, a popular hill station between Pune and Mumbai, received 670 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, resulting in landslides and flooding at several locations.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the likelihood of Lonavala receiving this amount of rainfall is once in 1,000 years. KS Hosalikar, former Head of the Climate Research & Services Division, IMD Pune, took to X (formerly Twitter) to explain the significance of the event.

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According to Hosalikar's analysis, 416 mm of rainfall in Lonavala has a probable return period of 25 years, 461 mm of 50 years, 506 mm of 100 years, 610 mm of 500 years, and 654 mm of 1,000 years.

Hosalikar said the heavy rainfall led to landslides in the Bhor Ghat section, disruptions on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the connecting rail link, severely affecting transport.

Meanwhile, Tamhini Ghat received 530 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

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Landslide kills three in Maval

Three members of a family were killed after their house was buried in a landslide at Patan village in Maval tehsil in the early hours of Monday.

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The family members were trapped under the debris when the landslide struck the village following heavy rainfall, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Lonavala Division) Gajanan Tompe said three landslides occurred in the remote village following heavy rain.

"In one of the incidents, a house was buried under the debris. Three persons were inside the house when the landslide occurred in the early hours of Monday," he said.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police and local rescue groups carried out the search and rescue operation.