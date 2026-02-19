On Shivaji Jayanti, Citizens Showcase Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Orders, Appeal To Protect Nashik’s Trees; High Court Orders Put Up On Trees | Sourced

Nashik: On the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, tree lovers in Nashik have undertaken a unique campaign to protect the tree wealth of the city. Remembering the order given by Shivaji Maharaj to 'Do not cut trees', plaques containing his orders and the High Court (High Court) order have been put up on various trees in the city. As per this order, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has banned the cutting or felling of trees of the species 'Vad', 'Umber' and 'Pipal'.

"Follow Shivaji Maharaj's orders and the court orders!" is the message given on these placards. It clearly states that Ficus species (Vad, Umber, and Pipal) trees should not be cut or removed during road widening, strengthening or other development works. On the occasion of Shiv Jayanti (February 19), copies of Shivaji Maharaj's order, public interest litigation (PIL) filed by environmentalists and orders given by the High Court and the Supreme Court were put up on trees under this campaign on Thursday (February 19). Farmers protect trees like their children, so the message is that no tree should be touched against the wishes of the farmers.

Copies of the placards under this campaign have been given to Commissioner Manisha Khatri, Kumbh Mela Chief Shekhar Singh and District Collector Ayush Prasad. These placards have also been put up on many trees in the city. Even though the municipal corporation is cutting down trees on a large scale, the High Court and the Supreme Court have ordered that Ficus species trees should not be touched.

This unique initiative is receiving a spontaneous response from the citizens. Awareness is being created to protect the tree wealth, and awareness among citizens about the environment is increasing. This campaign has been started at a time when there is talk of cutting down trees due to development works in preparation for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. Tree lovers have said that the green wealth of the city should be preserved by keeping in mind Shivaji Maharaj's love for the environment and the court orders. This campaign is inspiring the citizens of the city to protect the environment.