ON CAMERA: Pune civic body officials take action against citizens spitting on roads |

Pune: The G-20 conference is set to be held on January 16th and 17th, 2023 in Pune city. A large number of representatives from around 35 countries will be attending the event.

In the video posted on official Twitter account of Pune Municipal Corporation, a man is seen cleaning his spit on the road while an official is seen standing beside him. This action by PMC officials is a result of the beautification measures taken ahead of the G-20 event.

The video was posted with a caption, "The occasion of Parishad and Swachh Survekshan 2023, penal action is being taken against citizens who spit on main roads, footpaths and dividers. Under this, by taking action against a citizen on Pune University Road, the filth created by him was cleaned by him."

In preparation for the conference, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is cleaning and beautifying the city's roads. However, it has been reported that citizens have been spitting on the wall paintings and beautified places. To address this issue, a special team has been formed under all ward offices to take action and impose fines.

Over 1 lakh recovered as fine

As of January 12th, a total of 123 cases have been recorded and a fine of Rs 1,23,000 has been recovered. Citizens who are unable to pay the fine will be given the punishment of cleaning their spit. The PMC is reminding citizens that action will be taken against those who defecate or spit in public places in order to maintain the public cleanliness and health of the city.