OBC Minister Atul Save's Brother & Nephew Assaulted By Mob Over Road Dispute In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | File Pic

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A mob of 20 to 25 people assaulted the brother and nephew of the state OBC Minister Atul Save following a dispute over a road. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Road dispute leads to assault

This incident occurred on Thursday (the 10th) between 12 pm and 1 pm in the Naigaon Khandewadi area, within the jurisdiction of the Bidkin Police Station in Paithan taluka in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. Ameya Ajit Save (35), nephew of minister Save, sustained serious injuries in the incident, and a mob also severely assaulted his father, Ajit Moreshwar Save (70), both residents of Khadkeshwar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Ajit Save had undergone eight stitches on his head and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.

Ajit Save, Ameya Save, and some of their workers and associates were present at the scene when the incident occurred. The dispute escalated, leading to a physical altercation.

Victims receive medical treatment

During the assault by the mob, Ameya Save sustained serious injuries to his head and near his eye. He was admitted to the Bidkin Rural Hospital for treatment while bleeding profusely. Medical sources reported that he required eight stitches for the head wound. He was subsequently given first aid at rural hospital in Bidkin and was later shifted to a private hospital in the city for further treatment.

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Police launch investigation

Upon receiving information about the incident, Nilesh Shelke, the Assistant Police Inspector in charge of Bidkin Police Station, rushed to the scene with a police team. Recognising the gravity of the situation, Sunil Patil, the Sub-Divisional Officer of Paithan, also visited the village.

A tense atmosphere prevails in the village following the incident. The process of recording the injured victims' statements and registering a case continued late into the night. Meanwhile, sources reported that the mob of 20 to 25 assailants has fled the village, and the police are currently searching for them.