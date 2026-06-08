NWCMC's 100-Day Development Programme Faces Criticism Over Slow Progress In Nanded

Nanded Waghala City Municipal Corporation (NWCMC) | File Photo

Nanded: The Nanded Waghala City Municipal Corporation's (NWCMC) 100-day development programme has come under criticism from residents, who claim that many of the promised works remain incomplete despite the end of the programme period.

The initiative was launched to improve civic infrastructure and provide basic amenities across the city. The corporation had announced plans to construct and repair roads, improve street lighting, develop gardens and strengthen essential public services.

However, several residents have alleged that the programme failed to deliver the expected results. Many development works are still pending, while concerns have also been raised about the quality of some completed projects.

The city's drinking water situation continues to be a major concern. Residents from several localities have reported receiving yellow and contaminated water. They claim that the issue remains unresolved despite repeated complaints.

Solid waste management has also emerged as a key problem. Garbage heaps can be seen at various locations across the city, leading to concerns about cleanliness and public health.

The programme has also drawn criticism from opposition leaders. They alleged that poor coordination between the administration and elected representatives affected implementation. According to them, several targets announced under the programme remained largely on paper.

Residents have expressed concern that contaminated water and unhygienic surroundings could increase the risk of diseases such as malaria, jaundice and other infections. They have urged the civic body to take immediate corrective measures.

Sources said delays in financial assistance and a shortage of funds affected the timely execution of several projects. Administrative procedures were also slowed due to financial constraints, impacting the overall progress of the programme.