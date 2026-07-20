NSA Ajit Doval To Be Honoured With Lokmanya Tilak Award In Pune On August 1 | Representational Image

Pune, Jul 20: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has been selected for the prestigious Lokmanya Tilak Award for his significant contribution to the field of national security, the Tilak Smarak Trust announced on Monday.

Doval selected for award

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will present the award to Doval at a function in Pune on August 1. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar are likely to attend the event, the trust's president, Dr Rohit Tilak, said at a press conference.

The award ceremony will be held at the Maharashtriya Mandal ground in the Gultekdi area of Pune.

Pune, Maharashtra: On conferring the Lokmanya Tilak National Award upon National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Dr. Rohit Tilak, Chairman of the Lokmanya Tilak Smarak Trust, says, "This award has been organized since 1983. Every year on August 1st, we honor individuals who have… pic.twitter.com/9VWqN5Quo8 — IANS (@ians_india) July 20, 2026

Doval’s national security role

Doval, 81, has handled crucial assignments in sensitive regions, including Mizoram, Sikkim, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. He also served in diplomatic roles at Indian missions in Islamabad and London.

He is the longest-serving National Security Advisor of India. Doval has served as India's special representative for the India-China boundary talks and is also credited with playing an important role in diplomatic efforts that helped resolve the Doklam standoff.

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About Lokmanya Tilak Award

Instituted in 1983, the Lokmanya Tilak Award was first conferred on socialist leader S M Joshi.

It is awarded every year on August 1, the death anniversary of freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak, to individuals who have made a remarkable contribution to the nation's progress and development.

Over the years, the award has been presented to several eminent personalities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former PMs Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, former President Pranab Mukherjee and veteran politician Sharad Pawar.

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