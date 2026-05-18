‘Nothing Short Of A Miracle’: 6-Month Pregnant Woman Survives Deadly Bus Accident In Pune’s Junnar

‘Nothing Short Of A Miracle’: Pregnant Woman Survives Deadly Bus Accident In Pune’s Junnar | Sourced

Pune: A pregnant woman in her sixth month escaped without injuries after a packed state transport bus lost control and plunged into a deep roadside ditch on the Kalyan-Ahilyanagar Highway near Belhe village in Junnar tehsil in Pune district on Sunday evening. The accident killed two people, including the bus driver, and left several passengers injured.

The accident took place around 5 pm in the Gunjalwadi area near Belhe. The bus, belonging to the Bhiwandi depot, was carrying around 29 passengers when it suddenly went out of control and crashed into the ditch. The impact was severe, and the front portion of the bus was completely crushed.

The Miracle…

Despite the horrifying crash, the six-month pregnant woman travelling in the bus survived without any injuries. Passengers and locals called it nothing short of a miracle, considering the condition of the vehicle after the accident. Her safe rescue brought some relief at the otherwise tragic scene.

The driver, identified as Mohammad Salim Mohammad Yusuf, 40, a resident of Chandur Bazar in Amravati, died on the spot after getting trapped inside the driver’s cabin. Another passenger also lost their life in the crash, but officials had not confirmed the identity till late Sunday night.

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About The Accident…

According to officials, the bus was crowded due to the holiday. Many passengers were asleep when the accident happened. Survivors said everything took place within seconds, and most people inside the bus could not understand what had happened until they heard screams and felt the heavy impact.

Several passengers suffered injuries in the crash. The injured were first rushed to private hospitals in Alephata for primary treatment. Some critically injured passengers were later shifted to hospitals in Pune for further care.

Local villagers and youths rushed to the accident spot soon after the crash. They broke the windows of the damaged bus and helped pull out trapped passengers before rescue teams arrived. Police have started an investigation to find out what caused the accident.