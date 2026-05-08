7 Injured After Private Bus Overturns In Parbhani, 3 In Critical Condition | Sourced

Parbhani: Seven passengers were seriously injured after a private travels bus turned turtle near Karam Pati on the Gangakhed–Parali Road in Sonpeth taluka of Parbhani district. The condition of three passengers is said to be critical. The incident occurred on Thursday morning.

According to sources, the private bus (MH01CV 0700) was travelling from Pune to Nanded. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle near Karam Pati, causing the bus to overturn. A total of 15 passengers were on board.

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After receiving information about the accident, police personnel and an ambulance from Gangakhed Sub-District Hospital rushed to the spot. The injured were shifted to the Gangakhed Sub-District Hospital for treatment.

Those injured in the accident have been identified as Lila Bhanudas Wanjale (50) from Pune, Nitin Sadashiv Wahule (32), Tai Sadashiv Wahule (45), Ganesh Chavan, Sayabai Ganesh Chavan (50, Mandva, Pusad), Nishant Nilkanth Wankhede (26, Nanded) and Dhrupada Angad Hake (25, Ukkagaon). All the injured are undergoing treatment, while the condition of three passengers remains critical.

Ambulance driver Rameshwar Bhalerao, Parmeshwar Bhalerao, Hanuman Ingale, Dr Deepak Katkade, Dr Keshav Munde, Dr P R Chatte, Dr Kailash Chandkar, nurses Manjusha Rakh, Ashwini Munde, Dwarkadas Bade, Bhimrao Rathod, Prashant Rathod and others participated in the rescue operation. Police are conducting further investigation into the incident.