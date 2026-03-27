Noise Pollution During Ram Navami Procession Triggers Outrage In Pune | Instargram reel screengrab

Pune: Ram Navami celebrations across the city have led to widespread inconvenience, with large speakers blasting loud music and causing discomfort to residents in several areas.

Residents of Sasane Nagar have expressed strong anger and concern over severe noise pollution during a Ram Navami procession held on March 26. They allege that the excessive noise caused serious health issues for a woman and exposed major lapses in enforcement by authorities.

According to locals, the procession turned chaotic, with the use of extremely loud “plasma speakers", DJs, and continuous firecracker bursts late into the night. Despite clear restrictions on such sound systems, residents said the noise levels were unbearable.

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Residents voiced frustration over repeated violations. One resident said that even the police appeared unable to manage the situation, raising concerns about public safety. Another pointed out that this was not the first such incident, recalling a previous case where a policewoman had reportedly fainted due to loud noise, yet no strict action followed.

Others questioned why there was no accountability despite a clear ban on DJ systems and high-decibel speakers. They also highlighted that rules were being openly flouted, with roads blocked and loud music continuing well past midnight, while authorities failed to act.

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A resident from Manjari said the issue goes beyond a single festival, noting that loud music during processions across communities has become a recurring problem. She also raised concerns about the use of intense beam lights, which she said can be harmful to eyes and overall health.

Residents further pointed out that Pune Police had issued clear guidelines requiring prior permission for loudspeakers and banning DJ systems. However, these rules were allegedly ignored during the celebrations.

Citizens are now demanding strict action against those responsible and stronger enforcement of noise pollution norms to prevent such incidents in the future.