'No Power In The World Wants India To Progress,' Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat At Padmaa Festival | PTI

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that no power in the world wants India to progress, as global powers seek to assert their dominance and keep others under pressure, believing in the principle of the ‘survival of the fittest’.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the fifth Padmaa Festival in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Local organisation Gyanyajnah Foundation has organised the three-day Padmaa Festival, which brings together Padma awardees from diverse fields to interact with people.

#WATCH | Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra | Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat says, "No power in the world wants India to rise. What have these powers used their strength for? They believe in the survival of the fittest and that strength is essential to survival. According to them, if you want to survive in the world, you must keep everyone under your control, suppress them and take as much as you can, keeping them alive with just enough to survive. Today, everyone calls themselves a superpower, and once they become powerful, they try to impose their authority on others. But if Bharat becomes powerful, all these shops will shut down because Bharat helps everyone..." — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2026

Bhagwat On India And Global Powers

Bhagwat said that India wants to help everyone and extends assistance even to nations that hate it.

“No power in the world wants India to progress because they only seek power and believe in the principle of the ‘survival of the fittest’, keeping everyone under pressure. If India grows, their shops will be shut because India wants to help everyone. India helps even its neighbours who hate it,” he said.

Role Of Youth In Nation-Building

The RSS chief said the younger generation was free from the influences of slavery.

“If someone speaks genuinely, the youth are prepared to stand behind him. They hate lies and want to make their country great,” he said.

Former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan (Retd), who also shared the stage with Bhagwat at the event, said the youth will be the biggest contributors to and beneficiaries of ‘Viksit Bharat’.

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Interactive Sessions With Padma Awardees

The inauguration ceremony took place at the Manthan Hall of MIT Campus located on Beed Bypass Road in the city. Interactive sessions involving the Padma Shri awardees will take place at the Manthan Hall from Wednesday afternoon, the organisers have said.

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