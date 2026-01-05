‘No Political Ticket? No Worries!’ PMPML Launches Puneri-Style Campaign Ahead Of Civic Polls | File Photo

Pune: Using the upcoming civic polls for municipal corporations in Pune District, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has made an attempt at a unique awareness campaign for passengers and voters. Posting in the context of social media, the official PMPML account posted on Instagram saying, “For those who didn’t get a ticket from any political party, don’t worry, PMPML is here…”

Watch Video:

The video they posted said, “We will give you a bus ticket directly! PMPML tickets are also available online, so there is no need to stand in line. Prioritise PMPML. You might not get a political ticket, but a bus ticket is guaranteed! We promise buses on time, a comfortable journey, and less stress… Choose PMPML. We don’t want your vote; just a ticket is enough. No change of party -- only a change of stops and a safe journey.”

When the election season begins, the scramble for party tickets, resentment, party-hopping, and political chaos are inevitable, and Pune District has witnessed the same in the past days in the city and in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Against this backdrop, PMPML has started a public awareness campaign using a unique style blended with traditional ‘Puneri Tomne’ (sarcasm).

By spreading messages like “Those who didn’t get a ticket from any party, don’t worry… PMPML is here!”, the transport body is humorously but meaningfully encouraging passengers to use PMPML to avoid traffic congestion, promising them timely and online tickets.

Using witty slogans like “No political ticket, but a bus ticket is certain”, “No vote needed, a ticket is enough”, and “No change of party, only a change of stops”, PMPML is emphasising the importance of public transport. These messages promote their assurance of punctual buses, comfortable travel, and reduced stress. Notably, they are using the famous Puneri style to remind citizens that since “PMPML Party” tickets are now available online, there is no need to stand in queues.

Focus on Positive Issues

While the political atmosphere is heating up during the election period, PMPML has attempted to reach passengers with a positive message by focusing on transport and the daily lives of citizens. This wordplay in the local Puneri dialect has become a hot topic on social media, with many welcoming the creativity. Through this distinct style, PMPML is successfully conveying how essential public transport is to escape the city’s traffic gridlock.

PMPML Chairman and Managing Director Pankaj Deore said, “The traffic congestion problem in Pune has become serious. This awareness campaign for passengers and voters is not just for humour; the goal is to encourage citizens to use public transport instead of private vehicles, reduce traffic jams, and give priority to eco-friendly travel.”