'No Need To Panic,' Says Ajit Pawar As COVID-19 Cases Rise In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad | X/@Info_Pune

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday said the COVID-19 situation in Pune district is under control and there is no need to panic.

Pawar, who is also the guardian minister of the district, held a meeting with officials.

As per the data shared by the health department, Maharashtra reported 102 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, and of these, 31 were from Pune.

Talking to reporters, Pawar said, "A few patients have tested positive for the infection in the state, including Pune and Pimpri. The situation is under control, and the health minister is monitoring the situation. A meeting was held with officials regarding steps that need to be taken in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad." "People should not panic. However, senior citizens need to take care of themselves. It is important to avoid crowded places," he said.

He also reviews arrangements for the 'wari' procession to Pandharpur.

"Every year, the 'palkhi' of Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj travel through Pune district. The state government has allocated funds for the 'wari'. This year, the number of pilgrims is expected to increase. Work is underway at Dive Ghat to ensure warkaris (pilgrims) don't face any difficulties while walking through the ghat. Instructions have been given to remove hoardings and advertisements along the 'palkhi' route," Pawar said.

The Ashadhi 'wari' pilgrimage to Pandharpur will commence in Pune on June 18.

The Sant Tukaram Maharaj 'palkhi' will begin its journey from Dehu on June 18, while the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj 'palkhi' will depart from Alandi on the evening of June 19.