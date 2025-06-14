 'No Need To Panic,' Says Ajit Pawar As COVID-19 Cases Rise In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad
e-Paper Get App
HomePune'No Need To Panic,' Says Ajit Pawar As COVID-19 Cases Rise In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad

'No Need To Panic,' Says Ajit Pawar As COVID-19 Cases Rise In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad

As per the data shared by the health department, Maharashtra reported 102 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, and of these, 31 were from Pune

PTIUpdated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 01:41 PM IST
article-image
'No Need To Panic,' Says Ajit Pawar As COVID-19 Cases Rise In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad | X/@Info_Pune

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday said the COVID-19 situation in Pune district is under control and there is no need to panic.

Pawar, who is also the guardian minister of the district, held a meeting with officials.

As per the data shared by the health department, Maharashtra reported 102 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, and of these, 31 were from Pune.

Talking to reporters, Pawar said, "A few patients have tested positive for the infection in the state, including Pune and Pimpri. The situation is under control, and the health minister is monitoring the situation. A meeting was held with officials regarding steps that need to be taken in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad." "People should not panic. However, senior citizens need to take care of themselves. It is important to avoid crowded places," he said.

FPJ Shorts
Rajasthan's Mahesh Kumar Tops NEET 2025 With 99.99 Percentile In First Attempt
Rajasthan's Mahesh Kumar Tops NEET 2025 With 99.99 Percentile In First Attempt
Mumbai News: Builders Booked For ₹6.08 Crore Real Estate Fraud In Dadar: Same Flat Sold To 2 Buyers Using Forged Papers
Mumbai News: Builders Booked For ₹6.08 Crore Real Estate Fraud In Dadar: Same Flat Sold To 2 Buyers Using Forged Papers
Navi Mumbai News: Sanitation Worker In Panvel Returns Lost Gold Chain, Wins Praise For Honesty
Navi Mumbai News: Sanitation Worker In Panvel Returns Lost Gold Chain, Wins Praise For Honesty
Navi Mumbai News: Ulwe Residents Raise Alarm Over Illegal Waste Dumping Opposite Housing Society, Demand CIDCO Action
Navi Mumbai News: Ulwe Residents Raise Alarm Over Illegal Waste Dumping Opposite Housing Society, Demand CIDCO Action
Read Also
VIDEOS: Hinjawadi, Bhosari, Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Viman Nagar, Punawale & Several Other Areas Face...
article-image

He also reviews arrangements for the 'wari' procession to Pandharpur.

"Every year, the 'palkhi' of Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj travel through Pune district. The state government has allocated funds for the 'wari'. This year, the number of pilgrims is expected to increase. Work is underway at Dive Ghat to ensure warkaris (pilgrims) don't face any difficulties while walking through the ghat. Instructions have been given to remove hoardings and advertisements along the 'palkhi' route," Pawar said.

The Ashadhi 'wari' pilgrimage to Pandharpur will commence in Pune on June 18.

Read Also
Pune News: Liquor Shops On Gangadham Chowk–Kondhwa Road To Be Shifted Following Accident
article-image

The Sant Tukaram Maharaj 'palkhi' will begin its journey from Dehu on June 18, while the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj 'palkhi' will depart from Alandi on the evening of June 19.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra News: 4 Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Arrested In Pune In Joint Operation By Military...

Maharashtra News: 4 Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Arrested In Pune In Joint Operation By Military...

Why Can’t Pune Traffic Police & Wardens Ease Congestion On University Road? Hear It From The...

Why Can’t Pune Traffic Police & Wardens Ease Congestion On University Road? Hear It From The...

Pune: Co-Founders Of Mist LGBTQ Foundation Tie The Knot In Hindu & Christian Ceremonies During Pride...

Pune: Co-Founders Of Mist LGBTQ Foundation Tie The Knot In Hindu & Christian Ceremonies During Pride...

Pune Crime: Former X-Ray Technician Arrested For Theft At Apartment In Magarpatta City; Valuables...

Pune Crime: Former X-Ray Technician Arrested For Theft At Apartment In Magarpatta City; Valuables...

'No Need To Panic,' Says Ajit Pawar As COVID-19 Cases Rise In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad

'No Need To Panic,' Says Ajit Pawar As COVID-19 Cases Rise In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad