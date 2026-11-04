'No More Like Hindi Film Cops': Maharashtra Police Now Reach Emergency Spots Within 3 Minutes Under Dial 112, Says CM Devendra Fadnavis | X

Pune: The average emergency response time of Maharashtra Police under the Dial 112 service has come down to three minutes, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said, asserting that the force no longer resembles the “Hindi film cops” who arrive late.

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The chief minister attributed the improvement to the use of modern technology and digital monitoring systems that ensure accountability at every stage of the emergency response process.

He was speaking at the inauguration of various projects at the Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissionerate in Pune district on Tuesday.

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Fadnavis, who heads the Home Department, said Maharashtra has emerged as the leading state in the country in terms of police response time, with personnel reaching the spot within an average of three minutes after receiving an emergency call.

"After someone calls the police, our personnel no longer resemble the police shown in Hindi films, where they arrive at the scene only after everything has happened. Today, our police intervene before an incident takes place or while it is unfolding," he said.



Every call received through Dial 112 is recorded, and the system digitally captures the time at which a call is received and when police personnel reach the location, the CM informed.

"There is a digital footprint of every activity. It is not merely about receiving a phone call and making an entry in a register. The system records when the call came in and when the responding personnel reached the spot. Nobody can make false claims," Fadnavis said.

The recording of calls also enables authorities to assess the quality of response, including whether the police treated the caller properly, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)