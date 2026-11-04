Mumbai: BMC Transforms Princess Street Flyover Stretch With New Footpaths, Gardens And 3D Artwork

The redeveloped stretch features dedicated walking paths, landscaped greenery and a colourful mural to improve the pedestrian experience | File Photo

Mumbai, November 3, 2026: A neglected, congested stretch beneath Mumbai’s Princess Street flyover has been transformed into a pedestrian-friendly public space, complete with new footpaths, landscaped gardens and vibrant 3D artwork.

Until now, pedestrians in the E Road and H Road sections beneath the flyover had no dedicated footpaths and were forced to walk on the carriageway, creating safety risks and disrupting traffic.

The problem was particularly acute on H Road, which is barely four metres wide. Public toilets, a municipal bank and a solid waste management facility further restricted the available space, leaving little room for pedestrian movement.

To address the long-standing problem, the BMC relocated structures obstructing the area and systematically redeveloped the available space to provide dedicated walking routes, greenery and improved public amenities.

New Footpaths And 3D Artwork

As part of the project, a 150-metre-long footpath has been constructed along E Road, while a 100-metre-long winding pedestrian pathway has been developed on H Road. Adding an artistic touch to the transformation, a striking 3D mural spanning nearly 400 square metres has been created along the E Road boundary wall.

Landscaping And Public Amenities

The entire 250-metre stretch beneath the flyover has also been landscaped with gardens and greenery. Plants capable of thriving in low-light conditions have been selected, while decorative street lights have been installed to enhance the surroundings. An automated drip irrigation system has also been introduced to ensure the regular upkeep of the green spaces.

A 45-square-metre multipurpose structure has been built to support the garden's maintenance and security. It will house a caretaker's room, storage facility and security cabin.

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Project Inaugurated By Rahul Narwekar

The redeveloped space was inaugurated on Tuesday by Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker and local MLA Rahul Narwekar. The ceremony was attended by C and D Ward Committee Chairman Akash Purohit, local corporator Rita Makwana, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Zone 1) Chanda Jadhav and C Ward Assistant Commissioner Sunil Mane.

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