No Laser Lights & Noise Pollution: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Issue Rules For Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commisisonerate (PCPC) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad police officials held a peace committee meeting in Nigdi on Friday to ensure smooth and peaceful celebrations of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti in the city.

The meeting took place at the police headquarters under the chairmanship of Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey. It was attended by senior officers, members of the central peace committee, and presidents of various procession committees.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Pradeep Jadhav said the aim of the meeting was to plan and coordinate the 135th birth anniversary celebrations of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

During the meeting, members shared suggestions to ensure that the celebrations are held peacefully and without disruption. Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sarang Awad discussed the issues faced by procession organisers and explained the steps being taken by the police.

In his address, Commissioner Choubey asked all organisers and participants to maintain peace and discipline. He said several processions and public programmes will be held across the city and called for active cooperation from citizens to maintain law and order.

No Laser Lights Allowed…

Police issued clear instructions for the celebrations. Organisers were told not to use laser lights and to follow noise pollution rules while using loudspeakers. They were also asked to strictly follow permitted routes and timings for processions.

Officials advised citizens to call Dial 112 in case of any emergency. They also warned against displaying offensive content during processions or sharing objectionable posts on social media.

Procession leaders were asked to remain personally present and ensure proper management during the events, especially to avoid disruption of essential services.

Senior officers, including Joint Commissioner of Police Dr Shashikant Mahavarkar and Additional Commissioner of Police (Regional) Basavaraj Teli, were present at the meeting.

Police said they expect the celebrations to take place peacefully, as in previous years, with full cooperation from citizens.