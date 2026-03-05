No Compromise On Quality Of Kumbh Works: Divisional Commissioner Praveen Gedam In Nashik | Sourced

Nashik: A review meeting regarding the third-party audit of various works being carried out under the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority was held under the chairmanship of Divisional Commissioner and Authority Chairman Dr Praveen Gedam. Dr Gedam instructed officials to complete all works within the stipulated timeframe and strictly according to the prescribed standards, without compromising on quality.



The meeting was attended by Joint Director of the Planning Department Babulal Patil, Yogendra Chaudhary, Additional Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Chaudhary, and Superintendent Engineer of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Baravkar, along with officials from various departments.



To verify the quality of works undertaken by different departments in connection with the Kumbh Mela, along with measurement records, agreements, payment documents and related papers, a third-party quality control agency, TÜV SÜD South Asia Pvt. Ltd has been appointed. The agency will also receive support from IIT Bombay and other expert institutions.



In this context, all implementing departments and agencies have been instructed to submit the required documents to the auditing agency within the stipulated time. The Divisional Commissioner clarified that payments for completed works will not be released until the quality verification report is received. A detailed review of the progress of work was conducted during the meeting. Officials were also instructed to immediately rectify any deficiencies pointed out during the third-party audit and submit the reports accordingly.



Senior officials from various departments, executive engineers and representatives of the concerned agencies were present at the meeting.

On the occasion, Dr Gedam also appealed to all departments to maintain coordination and ensure transparent and high-quality implementation of works in preparation for the Kumbh Mela.