'No Car, No Flat, ₹25,000 Salary': Pune Man's Unique Bride Hunt On Billboard Goes Viral | WATCH | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In an unusual attempt to find a life partner, a 30-year-old man from Pune has put up a large marriage proposal banner at a busy junction in Pimple Saudagar. A video of the billboard, reportedly installed near Kate Patil Chowk, has gone viral on social media, drawing amusement and curiosity from users.

The banner is not an advertisement for a matrimonial service or a matchmaking agency. Instead, it carries the biodata of a man identified as Raghav Vishwasrao Shinde, along with a message seeking a suitable bride.

According to the information displayed on the banner, Shinde is 30 years old, earns a monthly salary of Rs 25,000 and does not own a car, flat or agricultural land. The banner candidly states these details and ends with an appeal asking people to suggest a suitable bride if they know one.

The unique approach has caught the attention of passersby and social media users alike. Videos of the banner have been widely shared on Instagram and other platforms, with many users tagging their unmarried friends and joking about the unconventional proposal.

The viral clip has also sparked a flood of humorous comments. While one user joked that the man forgot to include his mobile number, another suggested putting up a similar banner for themselves. Some advised him to approach a marriage bureau instead, while others sarcastically remarked that the banner itself may have cost a significant portion of his monthly salary.

A few users also speculated that the billboard could be part of a promotional campaign for a film or television serial.

It remains unclear whether the banner is a genuine attempt to find a bride or part of a publicity campaign. The authenticity of the claims in the viral video could not be independently verified. However, the unusual billboard has become a talking point among Pune residents on social media.